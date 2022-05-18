QlikView at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client is currently looking for a QlikView/Qlik Sense Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Successful candidate can be based either in Cape Town or Johannesburg

Short description of role

Looking for someone that has a strong knowledge technically of both front and back end development of these systems, and data transformation in Qlik. Other systems include SQL and Power BI knowledge

Some Duties

Create and maintain the end user applications, typically using off-the-shelf data access software or conventional query- and reporting tools.

Develop the semantic layer, metadata, reports and report definitions.

Develop graphs and portal interfaces.

Load and maintain the metadata for the data access tool.

Troubleshoot BI tools, systems and software; performance-tune these applications as necessary.

Produce complex, efficient, error-free reporting solutions and related documentation.

BI front end development on data structures, cubes, reporting, dashboards, etc.

SKILLS REQUIRED:

Strong QlikView Front End Development experience

Data warehouse modelling skills is advantageous, in order to understand the data warehouse data models.

A sound knowledge of SQL, or the language used to access the data warehouse from the access- or end-user reporting tools.

A sound knowledge of the capabilities of the data access- and reporting tools, to know what their capabilities and shortcomings are – in order to exploit or avoid those aspects in the end user programs or reports.

Keep abreast of new releases of these tools and work-arounds to overcome problem areas using these tools.

Exposure to various BI front end applications, with working knowledge in at least one of them.

Strong ability to analyse user requirements and build front-end BI applications according to specifications.

Knowledge of scripting languages.

Experience with one or more of the industry standard databases desired.

Attention to detail and strong logical reasoning ability.

Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

