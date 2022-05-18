Sales & Upgrades Consultant – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our client in the Cellular industry is looking for an Upgrades/Sales Consultant. Position based in Gqeberha/ Port Elizabeth

Contacting Existing client leads to offer upgrade services/products

Cold calling

Receiving and placing customer service telephone calls

Maintaining solid customer relationships by handling questions and concerns with speed and professionalism

Resolving customer complaints, managing database records, drafting status reports on customer service issues

Data entry and research as required to troubleshoot customer problems

Must have matric

Basic Computer knowledge

Must have minimum 6 months experience in similar role

Desired Skills:

call centre

cellular industry

upgrades agent

