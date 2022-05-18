SAP ABAP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

May 18, 2022

SAP ABAP/ FIORI DEVELOPER
Retail Industry
Cape Town

Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement new solutions using SAP’s latest UI5 / Fiori Cloud and Platform technologies
  • Consult with SAP customers and develop and deploy custom SAP Fiori applications using HANA Cloud Platform, Web IDE, and SAPUI5
  • Implement and deploy SAP Fiori applications, including custom extension development and configuration for user roles, catalogs, and groups.
  • Support UX Discovery and Design Thinking workshops with customers. Understand the business context of client requirements and recommend best practice solutions accordingly.
  • Develop UI5 based prototypes on SAP HANA Cloud Platform, and carry out prototype testing
  • Collaborate with a cross-functional and multi-location implementation team to ensure that work delivered meets client requirements and standards both functionally and technically.
  • Ensure great test coverage for your code and support the team in completing root cause analysis, providing solutions for development issues, and avoiding any regressions.
  • Help shape the quality focus of the team by assisting in establishing standards for documenting, testing and releasing code and then ensures those standards are met on an ongoing basis.
  • Develop test plans and automated scripts to assure expected performance quality levels meet standards in development efforts.
  • Consistent delivery of successful projects and positive customer outcomes.

Qualifications:

  • Excellent programming skills and good knowledge of data structures and algorithms
  • Proficient in HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, and Java
  • Excellent interpersonal communication/collaboration skills
  • Consultative mindset and customer centric approach
  • Ability to manage multiple tasks, work in a team environment, understand and be responsive to project and customer needs
  • Ability to perform assigned tasks independently and complete deliverables on-time
  • Pro-active in learning and highly self-motivated.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Strong customer and quality focus
    Experience & Preferred Skills:
  • Preference for SAP development tool set with HANA experience
  • Preference for completion of SAP course or project work through academics
  • Implementation knowledge of different types of Fiori applications
  • Knowledge of SAP Fiori for iOS and Fiori Mobile
  • ABAP and OData knowledge
  • Experience delivering projects with Agile Methodology
  • Prior experience involving client/customer interaction

Desired Skills:

  • Programming
  • SAP ABAP
  • SAP FIORI
  • S4HANA
  • Agile Methodology
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Java
  • Multitaskiing
  • Team player

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position