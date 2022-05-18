IT Opportunity available!! Our well known client in the Automotive sector is looking to employ a SAP Test Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
- Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking
- Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules, and Solution Manager
- Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
Outputs:
- Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects.
- Support with Business Process Modelling
- Design and compile test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.
- Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts.
- Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.
- Responsible for test planning, design and the creation of test data.
- Responsible for identifying and logging of defects.
- Responsible for planning and performing functional, non-functional, integration, usability, configuration, UAT and regression testing
- Define test cases to be conducted within the Sprint.
- Responsible for the facilitation of test plan and test case reviews with cross functional teams
- Provide estimates for test efforts
- Coordinate and perform manual and automated testing activities and ensure a highly effective and well-documented test environment.
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT
- Minimum of 1 year experience in SAP Test Suite and CBTA,
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA/ SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),
- Experience with test automation tools.
- ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.
- Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- Sap Test
- SAP Analyst
- Information Systems
- Test Automation Tools