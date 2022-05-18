SAP Test Analyst – Eastern Cape East London

May 18, 2022

IT Opportunity available!! Our well known client in the Automotive sector is looking to employ a SAP Test Analyst to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:

  • Experience in Quality Assurance processes, software lifecycle, testing, planning, execution and defect tracking

  • Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules, and Solution Manager

  • Experience with test automation tools (SAP CBTA, Selenium, SoapUI, Postman, HP UFT, etc.)

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Outputs:

  • Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects.

  • Support with Business Process Modelling

  • Design and compile test plans on software applications based on business requirements and technical specifications.

  • Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts.

  • Plan, design, create, execute and maintain test automation scripts that meet the business needs.

  • Responsible for test planning, design and the creation of test data.

  • Responsible for identifying and logging of defects.

  • Responsible for planning and performing functional, non-functional, integration, usability, configuration, UAT and regression testing

  • Define test cases to be conducted within the Sprint.

  • Responsible for the facilitation of test plan and test case reviews with cross functional teams

  • Provide estimates for test efforts

  • Coordinate and perform manual and automated testing activities and ensure a highly effective and well-documented test environment.

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

  • Minimum of 1 year experience in SAP Test Suite and CBTA,

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA/ SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),

  • Experience with test automation tools.

  • ISTQB/ISEB Certification will be advantageous.

  • Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • Sap Test
  • SAP Analyst
  • Information Systems
  • Test Automation Tools

