This company is searching for a Security Engineer (Microsoft) to ensure the implementation, management and monitoring of MS Security Technologies.
Experience required:
- Cloud Security skills
- Azure Cloud skills
- Identity and Access Management
- Microsoft technology stack skills including Active Directory
- Microsoft Identity and Access Management Solutions
- System Administration skills
- Report Preparation and Presentation
- IT Technical Skills
- Reading and writing skills
- Knowledge of Microsoft and other security technologies
Qualifications:
- Minimum Grade 12 with I.T. related degree or related qualification from a tertiary institution
- 2+ years’ experience in Information Technology/Security (Implementation and support of MS products)
- Microsoft 365 Security Administration Certification
- Microsoft Azure Security Certification
- Security+ Certification
- ITIL® 4 Foundation Certification
If you have not had a response before 15 July 2022, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security
- Software Testing
- Microsoft Technology