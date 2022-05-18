Senior Back-End Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

TECHNOLOGY STACK

Frontend (Customer) – React, using redux for state management.

Frontend (Admin) – React, using sagas for state management.

Frontend (Marketing) – React, using gatsbyjs for static site-building.

Backend (Dashboard/Admin/ DMZ Layers) – .Net Core 2.2

Backend Microservice (Services running through Kubernetes and docker management)

Azure DevOps (Source control)

CI / CD

Pipeline management

Azure cloud services

Bugsnag (Front-End Real-time issue monitoring)

Graylog (Back-End Real-time issue monitoring)

Postman (API Documentation)

WHAT YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Help create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture

Take accountability for team targets

Assist to hire junior and mid-level developers

Encourage creativity and intelligent risk-taking

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Analyze system requirements and prioritize tasks

Develop technical specifications and architecture

Test and debug various .NET applications

Review and refactor code

Deploy fully functional applications

Upgrade existing programs

Support junior developers’ work

Document development and operational procedures

REQUIREMENTS

5+ years experience as a back-end Software Developer,

Prior experience in a technical position,

College or University degree in Computer Science, a related discipline or proven experience in software development

Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.

Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2) frameworks.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries

Proficiency in building web-based applications.

Familiarity with agile environments

Proficient Troubleshooting abilities

Good communication skills

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)

Experience building and integrating with RESTful API’s

Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines

Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.

Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.

Knack for writing clean, readable C# code.

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.

Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

NICE TO HAVES

Have a decent amount of financial/investment knowledge and associated database/process design

Show interest in fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and broader financial industries

The ability to think and act strategically while also being hands-on

Able to embrace the start-up nature, so must be open to working abnormal hours at certain times if required

A British or EU passport in addition to a South African passport

SKILLS, COMPETENCIES AND INTERESTS REQUIRED FOR THIS ROLE

Flexible/ adaptable. You adjust quickly to changing priorities and conditions. You cope effectively with complexity and change. Able to work in a fast-paced environment with a focus on continuous improvement.

You plan, organise, schedule, and budget in an efficient, productive manner. You focus on key priorities.

A team player. You reach out to peers and cooperate with executives to establish an overall collaborative working relationship.

Follow-through on commitments. You live up to verbal and written agreements, regardless of personal cost. You are action-oriented.

Able to hire and develop A Players. You coach people in their current roles to improve performance and prepare them for future roles.

A good communicator. You speak and write clearly and articulately without being overly verbose or talkative. You let others speak and seek to understand their viewpoints.

Creative/ innovative. You generate new and innovative approaches to problems.

You are able to convince others to pursue a course of action. You are a skilled facilitator and able to resolve conflicts when they occur.

Ability to think and act strategically while also being hands-on

Able to deliver on time with outstanding quality content

Ambitious, dynamic and self-motivated

Has good time management and organisation skills

Accountable and strong-willed

Ability to work in a small team (8-12 people) as well as work independently

About The Employer:

A global company with one goal in mind: to enable everyday people to invest and manage their

own money.

Working to become the future of investing — they offer a platform that enables everyday people to

invest in emerging themes, sectors and asset classes in an effortless way. By supporting their customers

at every stage of their investing journey, we’re working to create a new generation of well-equipped

investors to bring about positive social change.

You will be working hand in hand with the best builders and makers in industry on the cross-section of

fintech and blockchain. The client builds on a global scale, by empowering novel and breathtaking products.

Focus and excellence are a must.

They are the highest rated investment platform in Africa across TrustPilot and Google and backed by

some of the most reputable Venture Capital firms in the world.

With benefits as big as our ambitions, they’re looking for candidates who can inspire and be inspired by. They are striving to become the industry leader that provides the simplest and easiest way to invest. And

while on their way to building an inclusive investment market, we’re building an equally inclusive

workforce.

