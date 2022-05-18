Senior Business Analyst Financial Services – Western Cape Newlands

Our client an investment administrator in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town is seeking to employ two (2) Senior Business Analysts. The investment administrator has secured a new client and is looking to grow their Business Solutions department.
The purpose of the job of the business analyst (BA) will be required to perform the full BA function for client and internal change requests, new product, client take-on projects or new systems integration.
The ideal candidate will have experience within the Asset Management industry, ideally within retail offering (Unit Trusts and LISP).
Main duties and responsibilities
- Business case definition
- Defining and developing new product and client take-on models
- Process and data mapping
- GAP analysis for new product and new client take-on
- Business requirements analysis and definition (including functional and non-functional requirements analysis and definition)
- Testing
- Fully involved in the Software Development Life Cycle (agile and hybrid) and project delivery
PERSON SPECIFICATION
Ideal experience
- At least 5 years’ operational experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration or in-depth experience in supporting these processes in a BA role
- Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes
- At least 5 years’ experience in a senior BA role with proven experience in Business Case definition, process and business analysis on medium to large projects
- Proven ability to abstract detail into models
- Experience on migration projects
- Strong in understanding project implementation necessities
- Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements
- Experience in Agile and Waterfall
Ideal qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one
- At least an Advanced Business analysis certification
SOFTWARE, SYSTEMS KNOWLEDGE
Essential:
- Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent
Desirable:
- Flexcube
- Bizagi
- Digiata
- SQL experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- flexcube
- bizagi
- sql
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree