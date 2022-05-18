Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape

The Role: Essential functions:
- Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects
- Participate in designing the conceptual solution
- Describe data movements between systems / platforms
- Design and articulate business processes as required
- Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.
Key Performance Areas:
- Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas
- Produce quality outputs
- Business Requirements Document
- Process flow diagrams
- Context Diagrams
- User stories with acceptance criteria
- Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
- Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.
- Stakeholder Management
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Business Analyst qualification.
Experience required:
- Strong intermediate ?? Senior (5+ years)
- Strong/ proven Business Analysis experience
- Ideally experience within the Insurance/ Finance/ Banking sectors
- Scaled agile experience
- UX experience
- Experience on migration projects is a bonus