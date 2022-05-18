Senior Developer at Sieff Optometrists Inc – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Optometry finance company requires an experienced (minimum 5 years) MS stack developer with management experience to build reliable and scalable applications with which to grow our business. This is a permanent full time position and the salary is negotiable depending on experience.
Key Responsibilities
- Ensure the smooth running and stability of our existing systems
- Develop an understanding of our business needs and opportunities
- Develop capabilities to address those needs and opportunities
Required Skills/Qualifications
- IT related degree or equivalent
- SQL
- C#
- .Net
- .Net Core
- HTML
- JAVA
- JSON
- Broad general IT and systems knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Development
- Web Applications Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Sieff Optometrists was founded in 2004 in order to makegood quality eyecare affordable to all South Africans. To this end, we havedeveloped an innovative approach to eyecare which has made optometry servicesavailable to people who previously were unable to access eyecare. We have growntremendously in the past 18 years and have helped over 100000 people to see. Weare always looking for high-calibre people to help us grow our business.