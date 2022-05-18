Senior Developer at Sieff Optometrists Inc

Optometry finance company requires an experienced (minimum 5 years) MS stack developer with management experience to build reliable and scalable applications with which to grow our business. This is a permanent full time position and the salary is negotiable depending on experience.

Key Responsibilities

Ensure the smooth running and stability of our existing systems

Develop an understanding of our business needs and opportunities

Develop capabilities to address those needs and opportunities

Required Skills/Qualifications

IT related degree or equivalent

SQL

C#

.Net

.Net Core

HTML

JAVA

JSON

Broad general IT and systems knowledge

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

.Net

.Net Core

HTML5

Java

JSON

Full Stack Development

Web Applications Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Sieff Optometrists was founded in 2004 in order to makegood quality eyecare affordable to all South Africans. To this end, we havedeveloped an innovative approach to eyecare which has made optometry servicesavailable to people who previously were unable to access eyecare. We have growntremendously in the past 18 years and have helped over 100000 people to see. Weare always looking for high-calibre people to help us grow our business.

Learn more/Apply for this position