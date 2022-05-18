Senior Software Developer

An opportunity has arisen for a Senior Software Developer within the IT industry, with a client based in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha.

Roles and responsibilities:

– Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions on time and within budget

– Assist with Technical Presales, Planning, Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

– Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

– Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Requirements:

– Proven track record with 5+ years of experience preferred

– BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred

– Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred

Development:

o Web, Windows & Mobile Development

o .NET Framework and Core

o ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

o HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript

o jQuery, Angular and React

o ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

o Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases:

o SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; Database Design

o Database Administration

Applications:

o Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Internet Information Services (IIS)

o Visual Studio and Azure DevOps

o Git source control Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

– Development:

o SharePoint 2010-2019 & Online

o Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

o Workflow Development

o Nintex or K2

o Office 365 Development

o Azure Development

Desired Skills:

IT

software

developing

