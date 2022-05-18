Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our leading authorised client in financial service is currently looking for a dynamic Senior Software Engineer to be based in their Pretoria Head Office.

Maintain and develop Software stack

Strong Android Native (Java development) experience

C# development, .net Core Development, SQL Server management and development

Xamarin experience

Good experience in ASP.NET Core MVC

Maintain and develop Angular JS frontend on Software stack

Problem solving and development of efficient code.

Support and communicate with Customers as well as internal Customers.

Document software process and changes

Time and Task tracking and reporting to Head of Development

Provide valuable insights regarding technology stack being used

Adhere to Software Standards and Procedures set out by Head of Development

Research and stay ahead of new technology stacks

Test, implement and evaluate new programs

Desired Skills:

Angular

Native

Java

