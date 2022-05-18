Senior System Analyst (IT) – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our Client in the Petroleum and Gas Sector has an opportunity to employ a Senior System Analyst Position based in Markman, Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth

Responsible for the company’s communications, maintenance, reliability, support, and continuation of operations within

the group. This includes the maintenance and security of the company’s computer systems and the ability to identify

and anticipate potential issues and report on them.

This is a highly technical role, and you will be performing duties that align with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Line Support functions

and effective end user as well as senior stakeholder communication is essential

Key Responsibilities

Ensure all systems are operational, adequately monitored and maintained

Support internal stakeholders and manage third party vendors Perform IT reviews and assessment of procedures and controls

Ensure efficiency in responding to and fixing user problems.

Knowledge and Skills

Minimum 7-10 years’ experience in IT Analyst or Administration field

Working knowledge of Wintel desktop systems; Windows 10, Office 2016 and Office 365, and EUC

Working knowledge of Microsoft server and services such as Active Directory, DNS and DHCP

Proactive troubleshooting skills

Additional Desirable Skills:

Working knowledge of MS Azure, Azure Active Directory

Working knowledge of Cisco firewall/switches, Microsoft Server 2012 and 2016 and HyperV

Any type of development and programming an advantage

CMD, powershell or VB scripting advantageous

Qualifications and Experience

Grade 12

Basic Degree or Diploma in IT with relevant IT certification

CompTIA Network+ or CCNA advantageous

