Senior System Analyst (IT) – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our Client in the Petroleum and Gas Sector has an opportunity to employ a Senior System Analyst Position based in Markman, Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth
Responsible for the company’s communications, maintenance, reliability, support, and continuation of operations within
the group. This includes the maintenance and security of the company’s computer systems and the ability to identify
and anticipate potential issues and report on them.
This is a highly technical role, and you will be performing duties that align with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Line Support functions
and effective end user as well as senior stakeholder communication is essential
Key Responsibilities
- Ensure all systems are operational, adequately monitored and maintained
- Support internal stakeholders and manage third party vendors Perform IT reviews and assessment of procedures and controls
- Ensure efficiency in responding to and fixing user problems.
Knowledge and Skills
- Minimum 7-10 years’ experience in IT Analyst or Administration field
- Working knowledge of Wintel desktop systems; Windows 10, Office 2016 and Office 365, and EUC
- Working knowledge of Microsoft server and services such as Active Directory, DNS and DHCP
- Proactive troubleshooting skills
Additional Desirable Skills:
- Working knowledge of MS Azure, Azure Active Directory
- Working knowledge of Cisco firewall/switches, Microsoft Server 2012 and 2016 and HyperV
- Any type of development and programming an advantage
- CMD, powershell or VB scripting advantageous
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12
- Basic Degree or Diploma in IT with relevant IT certification
- CompTIA Network+ or CCNA advantageous
Desired Skills:
- system analyst
- IT
- Cisco
- Azure