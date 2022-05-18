SharePoint Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We need a Strong, passionate Senior level SharePoint Developer to join our Cape Town based team on a permanent contract.

Duties/Responsiblities:

SharePoint Development with relevant SharePoint tools and technologies

SharePoint Client-Side Object Model (CSOM)

Custom Development experience (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C#, .Net)

REST API, Flow, SharePoint Online

Understanding of the SharePoint Platform Service Oriented Architecture (from a Front-End perspective)

Strong communication skills and able to liaise with IT and business (Someone from a consulting background would be ideal)

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualification

MS Certification

Experience required:

PowerPlatform experience is a bonus: PowerApps, PowerAutomate, PowerBI

.Net development experience will be a bonus

