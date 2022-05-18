SharePoint Developer – Western Cape

May 18, 2022

The Role: We need a Strong, passionate Senior level SharePoint Developer to join our Cape Town based team on a permanent contract.

Duties/Responsiblities:

  • SharePoint Development with relevant SharePoint tools and technologies
  • SharePoint Client-Side Object Model (CSOM)
  • Custom Development experience (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, C#, .Net)
  • REST API, Flow, SharePoint Online
  • Understanding of the SharePoint Platform Service Oriented Architecture (from a Front-End perspective)
  • Strong communication skills and able to liaise with IT and business (Someone from a consulting background would be ideal)

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualification
  • MS Certification

Experience required:

  • PowerPlatform experience is a bonus: PowerApps, PowerAutomate, PowerBI
  • .Net development experience will be a bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position