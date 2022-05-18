Snr C#.Net Core Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic of Software Development Solutions & Consulting seeks the coding expertise of a Snr C#.Net Core Developer with at least 5 years’ relevant experience including web development using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Any proficiency with Blazor will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

5 – 10 Years plus experience in Software Development.

C# [URL Removed] Core experience.

Web Development: HTML, CSS + JavaScript.

Blazor experience will be an advantage.

Own Laptop / if not can be financed through the company.

Communication and other soft skills to work with both colleagues and clients.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Snr

C

Net

Learn more/Apply for this position