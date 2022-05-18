Software Developer (Full stack.net) – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Software Developer (Full [URL Removed] to join their dynamic team in East London.

The Job Requirements

Technical

Proficient in Net (C#) programming.

Proficient in W3C standards

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Non-Technical

Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Familiar and comfortable with agile terminology and teams.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good communication skills.

A technical mind-set and analytical approach.

Great attention to detail.

Good leadership skills.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

