Software Developer (Full stack.net) – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Software Developer (Full [URL Removed] to join their dynamic team in East London.
The Job Requirements
Technical
- Proficient in Net (C#) programming.
- Proficient in W3C standards
- Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
- Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
- Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
- Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
- Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
Non-Technical
- Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
- Familiar and comfortable with agile terminology and teams.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Good communication skills.
- A technical mind-set and analytical approach.
- Great attention to detail.
- Good leadership skills.
Qualification and Experience
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
- 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Computer Science
- Full Stack
- Javascript