Software Developer (Full stack.net) – Eastern Cape East London

May 18, 2022

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Software Developer (Full [URL Removed] to join their dynamic team in East London.
The Job Requirements
Technical

  • Proficient in Net (C#) programming.

  • Proficient in W3C standards

  • Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

  • Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

  • Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

  • Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

  • Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Non-Technical

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

  • Familiar and comfortable with agile terminology and teams.

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Good communication skills.

  • A technical mind-set and analytical approach.

  • Great attention to detail.

  • Good leadership skills.

Qualification and Experience

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

  • Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development

  • 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

