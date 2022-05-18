Software Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is a well-established company based in Sandton, Gauteng. They are looking for a talented experienced C# developers for their offices in Johannesburg. The projects they have are fun, diverse and challenging. They have a mixture of C# technologies that they develop in. They are involved in both solutions for large and small systems and their clients are organizations of varying sizes. Mostly they solve problems for their clients. And enjoy creating those solutions.
Duties & Responsibilities- Job Description
- Develop, debug and support of new and existing applications, related services
- and databases
- Follow and contribute to the improvement of software architecture, coding
- standards and practices
- Design software solutions that are maintainable, efficient, and secure
- Rewriting source code to improve system design
Desired Experience & Qualification-Educational Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- BSc in Computer Science (Preferred), or other relevant IT Qualification
Skills and Experience Required:
- 3+ years’ solid C# development experience
- Experience within an Agile environment (Advantage)
- Extensive experience in the following technologies:
- C#
- ASP.NET MVC and Angular
- JavaScript, HTML, CSS
- Entity Framework
- MSSQL Server
Advantageous:
- Java
- Oracle
- JSON
- XML
- Web Services
About The Employer:
Our client has an adult environment and are looking for self starters and driven individuals
that can largely work according to deadlines and milestones. They follow the Agile method
of development. And are flexible and lateral thinking in their engagements.