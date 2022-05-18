Software Development Team Lead at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An exciting opportunity exists for a Software Development Team Lead for the team that supports the various other operational functions within the organization.

You will be expected to lead, develop, grow and support a team of software developers to enable the team to deliver scalable, maintainable, and technical well thought out solutions.

You will be working closely with the Engineering Lead and Product Owner of the Customer domain to ensure the team understands the priorities and what they need to deliver.

The ideal candidate will have the following attributes:

You love working with people, and seeing them grow and succeed

You have experience in a people leadership role, coaching, mentoring and developing teams, with a proven track record of delivering results through others

Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer

You have at least 5 years’ experience as a software developer

You take control and exercise leadership to lead change by initiating action, giving direction and taking responsibility to ensure delivery of outcomes

You are great at prioritising, planning and organising your day and can manage your time efficiently

Working as a team comes naturally to you – it’s all about driving collaboration and teamwork to deliver results

Adept at problem solving, especially in relation to getting individuals and teams to be the best version of themselves

Creative and critical thinking abilities

Duties and Responsibilities (includes but is not limited to):

Build and maintain a high performing development team

Support and develop the careers of members of the team

Lead the agile processes within the team

Provide technical guidance to team members

Liaise with the Product Owner regarding team priorities

Deploy

Ensure the overall quality of development and delivery

Remove roadblocks and interruptions to help the team perform

Ensures that security forms an integral part of solutions

Present practical input for strategic technology decisions

Stay up to date with industry trends, and standards

Ensure a good understanding and knowledge of agile programming practices and industry standards. XP, TDD, Pair programming, SOLID etc.

Liaise with the relevant stakeholders regarding the development and delivery of projects

Perform general management functions to ensure the smooth running of the development team

Provide team with clear performance standards

Monitor staff compliance to HR policies and procedures

Conduct the recruitment and promotion of staff in line with HR policies and procedures

Effectively motivate and identify ways to develop the development team

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Formal programming qualification (Desirable)

+2 years’ in a leadership role (Essential)

+5 years’ experience as a software developer (Essential)

Experience as a PHP developer (Essential)

Experience as a .Net developer (Essential)

Experience in architecting, developing, testing, deploying systems (Essential)

Knowledge of project management principles

Knowledge of software development methodologies

Knowledge of caching, version control, message queues, issue tracking, monitoring, database transactions and testing methodologies

Additional Skills:

Multitasking skills

Computer skills

Time management skills

Organisational & administrative skills

Attention to detail

Analytical skills

Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards

Learn more/Apply for this position