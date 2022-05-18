Software Development Team Lead at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An exciting opportunity exists for a Software Development Team Lead for the team that supports the various other operational functions within the organization.
You will be expected to lead, develop, grow and support a team of software developers to enable the team to deliver scalable, maintainable, and technical well thought out solutions.
You will be working closely with the Engineering Lead and Product Owner of the Customer domain to ensure the team understands the priorities and what they need to deliver.
The ideal candidate will have the following attributes:
- You love working with people, and seeing them grow and succeed
- You have experience in a people leadership role, coaching, mentoring and developing teams, with a proven track record of delivering results through others
- Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer
- You have at least 5 years’ experience as a software developer
- You take control and exercise leadership to lead change by initiating action, giving direction and taking responsibility to ensure delivery of outcomes
- You are great at prioritising, planning and organising your day and can manage your time efficiently
- Working as a team comes naturally to you – it’s all about driving collaboration and teamwork to deliver results
- Adept at problem solving, especially in relation to getting individuals and teams to be the best version of themselves
- Creative and critical thinking abilities
Duties and Responsibilities (includes but is not limited to):
- Build and maintain a high performing development team
- Support and develop the careers of members of the team
- Lead the agile processes within the team
- Provide technical guidance to team members
- Liaise with the Product Owner regarding team priorities
- Deploy
- Ensure the overall quality of development and delivery
- Remove roadblocks and interruptions to help the team perform
- Ensures that security forms an integral part of solutions
- Present practical input for strategic technology decisions
- Stay up to date with industry trends, and standards
- Ensure a good understanding and knowledge of agile programming practices and industry standards. XP, TDD, Pair programming, SOLID etc.
- Liaise with the relevant stakeholders regarding the development and delivery of projects
- Perform general management functions to ensure the smooth running of the development team
- Provide team with clear performance standards
- Monitor staff compliance to HR policies and procedures
- Conduct the recruitment and promotion of staff in line with HR policies and procedures
- Effectively motivate and identify ways to develop the development team
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Formal programming qualification (Desirable)
- +2 years’ in a leadership role (Essential)
- +5 years’ experience as a software developer (Essential)
- Experience as a PHP developer (Essential)
- Experience as a .Net developer (Essential)
- Experience in architecting, developing, testing, deploying systems (Essential)
- Knowledge of project management principles
- Knowledge of software development methodologies
- Knowledge of caching, version control, message queues, issue tracking, monitoring, database transactions and testing methodologies
Additional Skills:
- Multitasking skills
- Computer skills
- Time management skills
- Organisational & administrative skills
- Attention to detail
- Analytical skills
- Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards