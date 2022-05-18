Software Engineering Manager at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This role reports directly to the Chief Information Officer. This position is responsible for managing the delivery teams (consisting of developers and testers). The role must ensure the development teams are delivering optimally, and therefore includes defining organogram and reporting structures, and resourcing the organogram (recruitment, succession planning and career path management). Sourcing and managing outsourced development teams to create shorter-term capacity is part of the role. The role must create effective processes and an environment for optimal code delivery. This includes having a key understanding of the architectural strategy and ensuring that delivery teams are working to implement it effectively. The Software Engineering Manager liaises extensively with the Head of Technology Solutions (responsible for Solutions Architecture), the IT Department Agile Coach, and the Head(s) of Product Domain to ensure that delivery teams are meeting product feature delivery, as well as code quality and solutions architecture requirements.

To structure, manage and enable delivery teams (consisting of developers and testers) to produce technical products under an Agile (SCRUM) methodology, which meet business needs.

Knowledge

· Knowledge of the business operations

· Knowledge of business products

· Knowledge of agile methodology

· Knowledge of systems/ technical knowledge

· Knowledge of HR policies and procedures

· Development / coding knowledge

· Microservices architecture knowledge

Skills

· Multitasking skills

· Time management skills

· Organisational & administrative skills

· Attention to detail

· Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards

· People Management and organisational design

· Strategic thinking

· Decision making skill

· Collaboration and Influence Skill

Experience

· 10 years’ experience in software delivery (Essential)

· Min 5 years’ experience in managing multiple delivery (developer) teams (Essential)

· Detailed architecture / coding experience (min 5 years) in both monolith and micro-services development.

tech stack: PHP, ReactJS, Flutter, .netCore

Education

· Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

· Related tertiary qualification (Essential)

· People Management qualification (Desirable)

Learn more/Apply for this position