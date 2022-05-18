This company is looking for a Software System Designer II to translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team, to translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers
Qualifications:
NSC, Diploma/Relevant Certificate
Experience:
Min 5 years IT
Technical Knowledge:
IT Architecture, IT Infrastructure, IT/Banking Knowledge, Systems Design, Requirement Analysis
Type of Exposure:
Able to innovate and come up with creative solutions
Demonstrate technical leadership
Manage conflict situations
Multiple operation systems.
Behavioural Competencies:
Decision Making, Managing Work, Quality Orientation, Building Relationships, Technical/Professional Knowledge & Skills, EI Essentials
If you have not had a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- IT Architecture
- Systems Design
- Operating Systems