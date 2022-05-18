Software System Designer II

This company is looking for a Software System Designer II to translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team, to translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers

Qualifications:

NSC, Diploma/Relevant Certificate

Experience:

Min 5 years IT

Technical Knowledge:

IT Architecture, IT Infrastructure, IT/Banking Knowledge, Systems Design, Requirement Analysis

Type of Exposure:

Able to innovate and come up with creative solutions

Demonstrate technical leadership

Manage conflict situations

Multiple operation systems.

Behavioural Competencies:

Decision Making, Managing Work, Quality Orientation, Building Relationships, Technical/Professional Knowledge & Skills, EI Essentials

If you have not had a response within 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT Architecture

Systems Design

Operating Systems

