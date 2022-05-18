Solutions Architect – Eastern Cape East London

May 18, 2022

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team in East London.
The Job Requirements

  • Kubernetes/Docker Knowledge

  • Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt

  • Data Engineering

  • AZURE Solution Architecture

  • AZURE DevOps

  • Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)

  • Database (PostgreSQL)

  • Network/Security/Credential management

  • Monitoring management

  • Pipeline management

  • Middleware Integration

  • Microgateway knowledge

  • Data Ingestion

  • Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge

  • API orientated approach and knowledge

Outputs:

  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • Information Technology
  • Scrum

Learn more/Apply for this position