Solutions Architect – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our client, A leading International Automotive Manufacturer is looking to employ a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team in East London.

The Job Requirements

Kubernetes/Docker Knowledge

Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow & Hyperopt

Data Engineering

AZURE Solution Architecture

AZURE DevOps

Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)

Database (PostgreSQL)

Network/Security/Credential management

Monitoring management

Pipeline management

Middleware Integration

Microgateway knowledge

Data Ingestion

Expert Kafka experience and Knowledge

API orientated approach and knowledge

Outputs:

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

Information Technology

Scrum

Learn more/Apply for this position