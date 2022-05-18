Solutions Architect (MS Dynamics 365) at Parvana Recruitment –

Client Details:

Our client offers Managed IT & Managed Print Solutions and more all over Ireland, the UK and the USA. They partner with their clients to help them improve and grow their business by ensuring all of their technology needs are looked after in an effective and timely manner.

Role Responsibilities:

Leading the definition of solutions based on MS Dynamics 365 CRM.

Maintaining a “Trusted Advisor” relationship with the customer.

Identifying opportunities for customers to improve their efficiency.

Taking part in the pre-sales process, providing input to RFPs / Proposals when necessary.

Prototyping and demoing solutions to potential customers.

Creating designs that meet the customer requirements that fits within the Microsoft suite.

Creating / validating work estimates and skills required to assist the project management team.

Working in an Agile environment and providing technical leadership to the team.

Acting as a mentor to other members of the team.

Identifying reusable solution components and specifying how they can be abstracted.

Keeping up to date with Microsoft platform changes and features.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree or equivalent years of experience

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10+ years’ relevant experience

Experience in the following:

Senior design experience | Dynamics 365 applications



PowerApps platform | Dynamics CRM systems



Business Analysis | Database Administration



Microsoft products / technologies, Excel



SharePoint | C# | JavaScript | Azure (Ideally)



PowerBI | WordPress | Web development

Ability to prioritise effectively within / across one or more assignments.

Solid team leadership skills to exchange ideas and create a common understanding.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills to influence and gain cooperation.

Excellent analytical problem-solving skills.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

Dynamics 365

Solutions Architect

Learn more/Apply for this position