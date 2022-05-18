System Analyst

We are looking for a Systems Analyst to assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new application and custom development solutions.

Systems Analyst
iOCO Digital AppDev
At iOCO: we value:

  • high levels of responsibility and ownership,

  • ability to execute and deliver,

  • strong customer focus,

  • integrity and teamwork and,

  • initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

  • are driven to produce the best,

  • take responsibility for work given,

  • strive to understand the functional requirements,

  • develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,

  • identify and improve aspects of existing projects,

  • stay up to date with new technologies.

Job functions:

  • Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity

  • Interview business users to define business requirements

  • Thorough understanding software development lifecycle

  • Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications

  • Developing solutions and related products

  • Presenting proposals to clients

  • Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction

  • Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system

  • Facilitate UAT

  • Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration

  • Supporting users on change control and system updates

  • Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system

  • Keep up to date with technical and industry developments

  • Report on project Status

Requirements:

  • Understanding of Microservices Architecture

  • Understanding of API’s within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective

  • UML or other modelling language experience preferred

  • At least 6 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst

  • Good written and verbal communication

  • Must have demonstrable experience breaking down high-level requirements into bite-size chunks and translating those chunks into user stories.

  • Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations, of which BPMN should be one.

  • Must have a solid understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams

  • Must have experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman

  • Some experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable

  • Must be comfortable reading JSON and XML files

  • Experience with JIRA and Confluence will be valuable, but is not absolutely required

Soft Skill

  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills

  • Great attention to detail

  • Organizational skills

  • An analytical mind

Desired Skills:

  • API Project Experience
  • API Testing Strategies
  • SOA + Microservices
  • Systems Integration Experience (Middleware)
  • Modelling Languages

Learn more/Apply for this position