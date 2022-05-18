System Analyst

We are looking for a Systems Analyst to assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new application and custom development solutions.
Systems Analyst
iOCO Digital AppDev
At iOCO: we value:
- high levels of responsibility and ownership,
- ability to execute and deliver,
- strong customer focus,
- integrity and teamwork and,
- initiative
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:
- are driven to produce the best,
- take responsibility for work given,
- strive to understand the functional requirements,
- develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,
- identify and improve aspects of existing projects,
- stay up to date with new technologies.
Job functions:
- Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity
- Interview business users to define business requirements
- Thorough understanding software development lifecycle
- Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications
- Developing solutions and related products
- Presenting proposals to clients
- Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction
- Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system
- Facilitate UAT
- Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration
- Supporting users on change control and system updates
- Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system
- Keep up to date with technical and industry developments
- Report on project Status
Requirements:
- Understanding of Microservices Architecture
- Understanding of API’s within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective
- UML or other modelling language experience preferred
- At least 6 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst
- Good written and verbal communication
- Must have demonstrable experience breaking down high-level requirements into bite-size chunks and translating those chunks into user stories.
- Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations, of which BPMN should be one.
- Must have a solid understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams
- Must have experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman
- Some experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable
- Must be comfortable reading JSON and XML files
- Experience with JIRA and Confluence will be valuable, but is not absolutely required
Soft Skill
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Great attention to detail
- Organizational skills
- An analytical mind
Desired Skills:
- API Project Experience
- API Testing Strategies
- SOA + Microservices
- Systems Integration Experience (Middleware)
- Modelling Languages