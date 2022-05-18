Systems Analyst (Business Intelligence & Data Integration)

May 18, 2022

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client, A leading Automotive Manufacturer based in East London is looking to employ a Systems Analyst (Business Intelligence & Data Integration) to join their dynamic team.
Job Description:

  • Develop and support of Business Intelligence reports as required by business partners.

  • Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.

  • Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for the company glob

  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members

  • Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation

  • Implementing Qlik Sense dashboards for business users

  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

  • Minimum 3+ Years’ experience Business Intelligence Development

  • 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

  • Experience with Business Intelligence platform development (Qlik)

  • Experience using SAP S/4 Hana

  • Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing

  • Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL.

  • Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst
  • Business Intelligence
  • HANA
  • Oracle
  • SCRUM

Learn more/Apply for this position