Systems Engineer IT – Gauteng Centurion

Department: IT Infrastructure

Reports to: IT Manager

Legal Requirements: Passed credit and criminal checks

S.A Citizen or valid work permit for S.A

Formal Qualification(s): Relevant Degree / Diploma

Experience: 5+ Years of work-related experience and skills

General Purpose: This role is responsible for applying basic technical skills in the technical service areas to provide assistance, advice, problem-solving, and technical information to internal and external customers regarding the use of software applications and act as liaison with customers regarding the status of their requests.

Core Skills:

5 years’ experience in Redhat administration (not negotiable)

5 years’ experience in Windows Server administration (not negotiable)

Scripting – Python / Bash (automation)

Hardware Engineering – laptop and server maintenance and repair

Specific Skills:

Core operating System – Redhat Linux, Windows (Proficiency – Administrator)

MS Office (Proficiency – Administrator)

End Point Protection (Proficiency – Administrator)

Networking (Proficiency – Administrator)

Hardware (Proficiency – Engineer)

Websphere MQ (Proficiency – Administrator)

Oracle DBMS (Proficiency – Administrator)

Corporate backup product (Proficiency – Operator)

JBOSS (Proficiency – Operator)

Apache (Proficiency – Operator)

Networking (Working knowledge)

VMWare / Virtualisation software (Proficiency – Operator)

Firewall (Working knowledge)

RSA SecurID (Proficiency – Operator)

Swift (Proficiency – Operator / Admin)

PKI (Proficiency – Admin)

Responsibilities:

Provide written and verbal end-user support;

Coordinate and manage all support activities (first and second line);

Managing user expectations and satisfaction;

Affect the timely completion of projects and services;

Adhere to response times for queries;

Accurately follow problem resolution steps;

Effective control over technical calls logged;

Liaise with technical team;

Write and send correspondence and notifications to customers;

Responsible for upgrading and maintaining end-user software versions and equipment;

Maintenance of hardware on workstations;

Co-ordinate, install, set up and complete departmental moves with regards to IT equipment.

Effective and efficient handling of assigned incidents;

Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly;

Ensure end user satisfaction with excellent service with regards to assigned incidents;

Professional and efficient communication (written and verbal) to relevant stakeholders;

Support effective teamwork;

Demonstrate an understanding of how one issue may be a part of a much larger system;

Ability to probe for further information or greater understanding of a problem;

Ability to take initiative and work under own direction;

Work in a systematic, methodical and orderly way

The mission and activities described in this job description are not an exhaustive list of the day to day responsibilities of the job holder and are subject to change. They may be modified or complemented to reflect the company developments.

Desired Skills:

Redhat Linux

Linux

Python

Bash

Scripting

Windows Server

Oracle

Websphere MQ

JBoss

Apache

Vmware

SWIFT

PowerCLI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A key player in the Central Banking space with over 9000 employees in 60 offices globally, specialising in major financial system infrastructure development.

