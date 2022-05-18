Team Lead Mobile & Front-End Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

INTRODUCTION
- South African FinTech software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back-office administration, and retail banking solutions.
- Constantly exploring new ways to expand and innovate their offering to clients, to remain market leaders in the banking and financial industry.
ROLE PURPOSE
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable mobile and front-end solutions that will be deployed to the cloud
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree
Experience & Skills
- 5 – 6 years’ work experience
- 5 – 6 years’ experience developing Mobile and Front ends
- 5 – 6 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android
- Solid Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
Advantageous
- Experience with SQL Server
- Azure exposure
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
- .Net Core
- Restful service experience
Special requirements
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties (on a rotational basis when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport
Duties
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company
Personal Attributes
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
- Accountability and ownership mentality
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Stress management skills
- Time management skills
- Target orientated
- Decision-making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Focused
- Dedicated
Interpersonal Relationships
- Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:
- Fellow Colleagues & departments
- Team leaders
- Managers
- Executives
- Clients
Desired Skills:
- Mobile
- Front-End
- IOS
- Android
- React
- React Native
- TypeScript
- SQL Server
- Azure
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
- .NET Core
- Restful Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development