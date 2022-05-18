Temporary Project Manager (engineering) – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

An exciting new opportunity has arisen with our client in the manufacturing sector for a Temporary Project Manager within their Engineering department, on a fixed-term contract basis.

Duties:

Develop and standardize procedures and methods to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the implementation and realisation of projects.

Continuous improvement on project KPI’s such as on time delivery, budget cost and spend forecasting.

Ensures all plant investment projects are performed according to technical, timing and financial requirements with consideration of company rules & guidelines.

Steers the team and controls the project regarding the results for development, quality, dates and costs.

Responsible for the project budget.

Represents the project internally and externally regarding all aspects (customer, supplier).

Manages project changes and issues and prevents project risks by defining and implementing appropriate countermeasures in agreement with the steering team.

Responsible for the project budget. Ensure equipment standardization and compliance with Central Engineering.

Initiate Engineering support request documents for Central Engineering support on Capital improvement projects.

Manage department fixed costs.

Responsible for Management and Control of Capital improvement project Budgets and Cost.

Monitor and control change management requests on capital improvement projects.

Advise and assist project technicians and Engineers on various implementation items.

Ensure clear and accurate investment reports for all business units for plant operations reviews, internal and external reviews.

Ensure clear reports for all capital improvement projects for quarterly plant efficiency reviews.

General reports on cost, time spending and deliverables of all investment projects.

Progress status reports to stakeholders on various investment projects.

Ensure equipment standardization and compliance with Central Engineering specifications.

Assist with initiating training requirements for maintenance personnel on various installations.

Issue procedures and work instructions, ensure implementation of measures, and maintain controls,

raise awareness, ensure regular ESH training and provide information about ESH responsibilities and duties.

raise awareness, ensure regular ESH training and provide information about ESH responsibilities and duties. Ensure immediate notification and response, and initiate preventive measures in case of unsafe or polluting hazards – demonstrate exemplary personal behavior in ESH and motivate others.

Ensure that best practices and standards are followed in order to to comply with legal and statutory requirements.

Review and evaluate work performance of projects department staff.

Initiate training and development projects department staff where necessary.

Recruitment of new employees for projects department.

Ensure that the knowledge and skills base of the project department is sufficient to ensure successful investment projects.

Implementation throughout the plant.

Manage resources allocations amongst the various investment projects.

Requirements:

Degree/Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

5 years’ machine commissioning experience, if possible, in manufacturing industry

2 to 3 years’ experience in managing a small group of individuals

Has lead several machine improvement, refurbishment, upgrade or installation projects

Desired Skills:

projects

electrical

machining

mechanical

engineering

technical

management

Learn more/Apply for this position