Temporary Project Manager (engineering) – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

May 18, 2022

An exciting new opportunity has arisen with our client in the manufacturing sector for a Temporary Project Manager within their Engineering department, on a fixed-term contract basis.
Duties:

  • Develop and standardize procedures and methods to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the implementation and realisation of projects.

  • Continuous improvement on project KPI’s such as on time delivery, budget cost and spend forecasting.

  • Ensures all plant investment projects are performed according to technical, timing and financial requirements with consideration of company rules & guidelines.

  • Steers the team and controls the project regarding the results for development, quality, dates and costs.

  • Responsible for the project budget.

  • Represents the project internally and externally regarding all aspects (customer, supplier).

  • Manages project changes and issues and prevents project risks by defining and implementing appropriate countermeasures in agreement with the steering team.

  • Responsible for the project budget. Ensure equipment standardization and compliance with Central Engineering.

  • Initiate Engineering support request documents for Central Engineering support on Capital improvement projects.

  • Manage department fixed costs.

  • Responsible for Management and Control of Capital improvement project Budgets and Cost.

  • Monitor and control change management requests on capital improvement projects.

  • Advise and assist project technicians and Engineers on various implementation items.

  • Ensure clear and accurate investment reports for all business units for plant operations reviews, internal and external reviews.

  • Ensure clear reports for all capital improvement projects for quarterly plant efficiency reviews.

  • General reports on cost, time spending and deliverables of all investment projects.

  • Progress status reports to stakeholders on various investment projects.

  • Ensure equipment standardization and compliance with Central Engineering specifications.

  • Assist with initiating training requirements for maintenance personnel on various installations.

  • Issue procedures and work instructions, ensure implementation of measures, and maintain controls,
    raise awareness, ensure regular ESH training and provide information about ESH responsibilities and duties.

  • Ensure immediate notification and response, and initiate preventive measures in case of unsafe or polluting hazards – demonstrate exemplary personal behavior in ESH and motivate others.

  • Ensure that best practices and standards are followed in order to to comply with legal and statutory requirements.

  • Review and evaluate work performance of projects department staff.

  • Initiate training and development projects department staff where necessary.

  • Recruitment of new employees for projects department.

  • Ensure that the knowledge and skills base of the project department is sufficient to ensure successful investment projects.

  • Implementation throughout the plant.

  • Manage resources allocations amongst the various investment projects.

Requirements:

  • Degree/Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

  • 5 years’ machine commissioning experience, if possible, in manufacturing industry

  • 2 to 3 years’ experience in managing a small group of individuals

  • Has lead several machine improvement, refurbishment, upgrade or installation projects

Desired Skills:

  • projects
  • electrical
  • machining
  • mechanical
  • engineering
  • technical
  • management

Learn more/Apply for this position