UFT Automation Tester – Gauteng

May 18, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a UFT Automation Tester to join our Johannesburg based team.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Review requirement / design specifications and manual test cases.
  • Ensure comprehensive test scenarios and accompanying data permutations to facilitate optimal test coverage.
  • Develop and maintain test automation scripts and utilities, including data extraction tools.
  • Code review to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the testware.
  • Ensure that the post-conditions and user-acceptance criteria for test cases are aligned.
  • Adhere to the test policy and strategy.
  • Create test coverage and traceability between requirements and test cases in the testing tools.
  • Deliver automated tests within the agreed timeframes.
  • Ensure that the Test Pack is reviewed by key stakeholders and that any feedback is incorporated into the testing process.
  • Prepare test data scenarios using the data extraction utilities.
  • Execute and monitor automated test sets.
  • Log Defects and manage to resolution.
  • Identify risks and issues and escalate early on.
  • Report on status and progress of the automated testing effort.
  • Manage test cases and data scenarios for reuse and inclusion in the relevant test suites.
  • Maintain the shared knowledge base.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing qualification
  • ISTQB

Experience required:

  • Must have UFT experience

Learn more/Apply for this position