Web/UI Developer (Angular 7+ / TypeScript) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job purpose

Designing, Developing and Maintaining all the company’s customer facing (and internal) websites, according to business/internal stakeholders’ requirements. These websites must be visually appealing, easy to use and horizontally scalable.

Proficiency in TypeScript, HTML, CSS, and web services is essential to succeeding in this role.

Key Performance Area 1:

Develop websites/applications utilising Angular, HTML5 and CSS3

Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design.

Create websites and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases and services.

Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all browsers and devices to ensure various computers can access content.

Key Performance Area 2:

Meet regularly with business stakeholders and management to understand and refine business and functional requirements and determine project scopes and specifications.

Develop and maintain strategic operational systems, tools, and processes, including participation in tactical and strategic development projects.

Ensure software stability via regression, support quality assurance, and perform unit and user-acceptance testing to identify bugs and ensure production operations run successfully.

Work quickly and carefully to complete small edits requested by customers, develop plans for completing larger projects, collaborate with colleagues, and suggest new solutions to improve existing websites.

Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping

Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates, wireframes for web pages and email templates; manage maintenance, updates, expansions, and scaling of each design.

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.

Perform code reviews within the project teams.

Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.

Qualification, Knowledge and Experience

Qualifications

BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR

Angular 7+ Certification

Experience

+5 years Front-end / web development experience

+2 years Angular TypeScript

Strong expertise with HTML5, CSS3, and writing cross-browser responsive/compatible code

Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – NodeJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, J2EE

Understanding/ having worked within MVC patterns and practices

Experience with REST/SOAP web services and Swagger

Object Orientated Design

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)

MySQL / Progress / Mongo

Source code management (GitHub)

Behavioural Competencies

Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team

Continuous learning / Self improvement

Building and maintaining open relationships & communication lines

Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through

Well-spoken/ good written communication skills

Conceptual thinking

Technical Competencies

TypeScript

JavaScript

Angular 7+

HTML5

CSS

Desired Skills:

UI

WEB

Angular

Javascript

Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Well know and established National company

Learn more/Apply for this position