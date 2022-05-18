Web/UI Developer (Angular 7+ / TypeScript) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job purpose
Designing, Developing and Maintaining all the company’s customer facing (and internal) websites, according to business/internal stakeholders’ requirements. These websites must be visually appealing, easy to use and horizontally scalable.
Proficiency in TypeScript, HTML, CSS, and web services is essential to succeeding in this role.
Key Performance Area 1:
- Develop websites/applications utilising Angular, HTML5 and CSS3
- Consistently create well-designed and thoroughly tested code using best practices for website development, including mobile and responsive site design.
- Create websites and user interfaces, using standard HTML/CSS practices, while incorporating data from back-end databases and services.
- Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all browsers and devices to ensure various computers can access content.
Key Performance Area 2:
- Meet regularly with business stakeholders and management to understand and refine business and functional requirements and determine project scopes and specifications.
- Develop and maintain strategic operational systems, tools, and processes, including participation in tactical and strategic development projects.
- Ensure software stability via regression, support quality assurance, and perform unit and user-acceptance testing to identify bugs and ensure production operations run successfully.
- Work quickly and carefully to complete small edits requested by customers, develop plans for completing larger projects, collaborate with colleagues, and suggest new solutions to improve existing websites.
- Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
- Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates, wireframes for web pages and email templates; manage maintenance, updates, expansions, and scaling of each design.
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.
- Perform code reviews within the project teams.
- Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.
Qualification, Knowledge and Experience
Qualifications
- BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR
- Angular 7+ Certification
Experience
- +5 years Front-end / web development experience
- +2 years Angular TypeScript
- Strong expertise with HTML5, CSS3, and writing cross-browser responsive/compatible code
- Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – NodeJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, J2EE
- Understanding/ having worked within MVC patterns and practices
- Experience with REST/SOAP web services and Swagger
- Object Orientated Design
- Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
- Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)
- MySQL / Progress / Mongo
- Source code management (GitHub)
Behavioural Competencies
- Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team
- Continuous learning / Self improvement
- Building and maintaining open relationships & communication lines
- Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through
- Well-spoken/ good written communication skills
- Conceptual thinking
Technical Competencies
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Angular 7+
- HTML5
- CSS
Desired Skills:
- UI
- WEB
- Angular
- Javascript
- Web Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Well know and established National company