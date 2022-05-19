Agile Project Manager / Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

PLEASE NOTE:
* Must have SAFe certification or similar
* Must have Project Management experience
* Financial Services experience is preferential
* EE Candidates are preferential
PURPOSE:
To facilitate projects to successful implementation of Agile as defined by the Agile Centre of Excellence (ACE). Focus on continuous improvement by providing support and partnering with Agile Transformational teams. Support and partner with Agile Transformational teams within the Group technology structure (Application Development and Maintenance, Project Management, Agile CoE, Human Resources, etc.) to promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of Lean and Agile best practices.
Experience:
- Experience in the relevant Agile role for at least one year for a software development team that
- was diligently applying Agile principles, practices, and theory.
- 6- 8 years experience in IT
- 3 – 5 years experience in leadership roles
- Business strategy experience/exposure
- Process implementation experience/exposure
- Understanding of change management and governance frameworks
Candidates must rate themselves from 1 to 5 for each of the below:
- Agile Concepts
- Agile Development (Proficient)
- Agile Estimation and Prioritisation
- Agile Planning
- Agile practise (Expert)
- Facilitation techniques
- Microsoft Office Products
- Microsoft Project
- Principles of project management
- Project management principles and methodologies
- Relevant project management platform and tool knowledge
- SAFE Framework
- Written and verbal communication skills
Desired Skills:
