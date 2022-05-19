Business Analyst IT

A well established company in the Logistics sector is looking for a business Analyst to join their dynamic team in Westville Durban as soon as possible.

Purpose of the role

To provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP system. Provide second line SAP support and assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements.

Key Responsibilities

Drive Continuous Business Improvement initiatives:

Identifies Continuous Business Improvement opportunities within the business unit / business area.

Quantifies saving & efficiencies related to these opportunities for submission to the Application Manager

Implements enhancements as per business projects function

Assist in improving and streamlining business processes and preparing business process documentation

SAP End-User Support:

Assist end users to resolve SAP related issues across the Business predominantly with SAP WM

Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Work in conjunction with learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end user training on existing and new System functionality.

Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required

Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.

Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end user training as required.

System Opportunity Identification:

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within Warehouse Management and or Logistics Execution.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager.

Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation:

Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for WM.

Review and analyse technical specification documents prior to sign off by the Applications Manager and handover to developer(s).

Execute on small Business projects requiring IT systems implementation and provide post-implementation support to all end-users

Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure team and external software supplier(s).

Compile and store project documentation (including business process flow charts, technical specifications, end user training material and project plans).

SAP User Profile Maintenance:

Communicate with authorisations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.

Authorise user access for new and existing users via the User Authorisation Request (UAR) workflow.

Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

Reporting:

Develop appropriate reports as requested by the Business as well as maintain and proactively enhance reports.

Run reports in the system as required by the Business.

System Auditing:

Conduct regular system compliance audits for the WM/LE module.

Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.

Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.

Technical Expertise:

Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.

Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP WM module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the Applications Manager

Teamwork and Self-Management:

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management in terms of planning and prioritising, and self-development.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Inform relevant parties in the event of tasks or deadlines not met, the potential risks thereof and provide appropriate resolution.

Demonstrate willingness to help others and “go the extra mile” to meet team targets and objectives.

Qualification/Experience

Degree in Information Technology / BCom (Information Systems) / BSC Computer Science

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment preferable SAP exposure

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence

Desired Skills:

SAP WM

IT Applications solutions

IT Systems implementation

systems auditing

