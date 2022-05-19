C/C++ Python Developer – Western Cape Century City

Looking for an experienced C/C++; Python developer to join our engineering team and help us create dynamic software applications for our clients. In this role, you will be responsible for writing and testing scalable code, developing back-end components, and integrating user-facing elements in collaboration with front-end developers.
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Any automotive standards knowledge
- Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field.
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
Experience:
- Intermediate – Senior C/C++; Python developer
- Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge
- Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links
- A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.
- Familiarity with testing tools.
- Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks
- Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
Desired Skills:
- C++
- C
- Python
- API Design
- JSON restful
- RPC Links
- Algorithms
- Linux
- TCP/IP protocols
- Automotive Standards
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma