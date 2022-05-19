C/C++ Python Developer – Western Cape Century City

Looking for an experienced C/C++; Python developer to join our engineering team and help us create dynamic software applications for our clients. In this role, you will be responsible for writing and testing scalable code, developing back-end components, and integrating user-facing elements in collaboration with front-end developers.

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Any automotive standards knowledge

Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field.

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

Intermediate – Senior C/C++; Python developer

Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge

Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links

A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.

Familiarity with testing tools.

Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks

Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Good OOP knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Desired Skills:

C++

C

Python

API Design

JSON restful

RPC Links

Algorithms

Linux

TCP/IP protocols

Automotive Standards

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position