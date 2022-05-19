Data Analyst – Gauteng

A well-established engineering company based on the East Rand requires the above to be responsible for the collection, analysis, visualization and interpretation of raw data from a variety of industrial processing equipment within the mining sector industry.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Engineering or a related field is required.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience within a Data Science environment preferably in a Mining and Minerals Industry.

Ability to analyse large data sets and to write comprehensive reports.

Excellent technical aptitude and knowledge with a creative approach for new ideas.

High level of computer literacy.

The ability to prioritize and plan effectively.

Experience with relational and time scale databases.

Experience in database query languages.

Experience in programming ( C#, C++, Python, Java ).

). Experience in using cloud services, preferably certified in Azure or AWS .

or . Knowledge of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence concepts algorithms and their application.

Knowledge in signals and systems modelling and interpretation.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Own transport and valid driver’s license.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]d

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Using analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect, analyse and interpret large datasets.

Skill to create comprehensive and meaningful dashboards.

Ability to translate the visualisations into meaningful actions to improve processes and efficiencies.

Ability to articulate technical and/or other required information to relevant clients.

Deliver Data outcomes from analysis, to technical and business intelligence insights, to Predictive to Advanced ML and Al outcomes.

Collaborate with clients to ensure comprehensive and accurate understanding of their requirement and devise effective resolutions through innovative data solutions or data/statistical methodologies.

Report findings and recommendations to client where the outcome remains relevant to the client.

Influence and direct conversations with clients through quantitative mechanisms.

Manage, build and/or improve on the reporting, analytics and data exploration capabilities.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

