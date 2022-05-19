Data Analyst – Gauteng

May 19, 2022

A well-established engineering company based on the East Rand requires the above to be responsible for the collection, analysis, visualization and interpretation of raw data from a variety of industrial processing equipment within the mining sector industry.
Minimum requirements for the role:

  • A Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Engineering or a related field is required.

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience within a Data Science environment preferably in a Mining and Minerals Industry.

  • Ability to analyse large data sets and to write comprehensive reports.

  • Excellent technical aptitude and knowledge with a creative approach for new ideas.

  • High level of computer literacy.

  • The ability to prioritize and plan effectively.

  • Experience with relational and time scale databases.

  • Experience in database query languages.

  • Experience in programming (C#, C++, Python, Java).

  • Experience in using cloud services, preferably certified in Azure or AWS.

  • Knowledge of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence concepts algorithms and their application.

  • Knowledge in signals and systems modelling and interpretation.

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.

  • Own transport and valid driver’s license.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Using analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect, analyse and interpret large datasets.

  • Skill to create comprehensive and meaningful dashboards.

  • Ability to translate the visualisations into meaningful actions to improve processes and efficiencies.

  • Ability to articulate technical and/or other required information to relevant clients.

  • Deliver Data outcomes from analysis, to technical and business intelligence insights, to Predictive to Advanced ML and Al outcomes.

  • Collaborate with clients to ensure comprehensive and accurate understanding of their requirement and devise effective resolutions through innovative data solutions or data/statistical methodologies.

  • Report findings and recommendations to client where the outcome remains relevant to the client.

  • Influence and direct conversations with clients through quantitative mechanisms.

  • Manage, build and/or improve on the reporting, analytics and data exploration capabilities.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

