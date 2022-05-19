Data Manager at PG Group (Shared Services) – Gauteng Bedfordview

Internal PG Group Job Title: Master Data Governance Manager.

PG is the name for glass in Southern Africa. Established in Cape Town in 1897, the Group produces, distributes and installs automotive, building glass, aluminium and glass film solutions. The PG Group is a significant worldwide player and our operations comply with the highest international safety, quality and environmental standards. PG Group is invested in the following divisions: PG Glass, PG Glass Africa, Shatterprufe, LLumar, Widney, PFG Building Glass, PG Building Glass, PG Primador and PG Aluminium.

Main job purpose:

The Master Data Governance Manager is responsible for defining, implementing and managing of all aspects of the Group Master Data Governance strategy and ensuring adherence to the Group Governance, Risk and Compliance framework.

Main Objective:

Accountable for the effective operation of the Master Data Governance Office including the operating model, mechanisms, Council structures and metrics.

Responsible for effective communication of all master data management initiatives.

Interpreting Business Strategy by defining policies and procedures that govern the lifecycle for master data and master data management to ensure data quality and usability.

Accountable for defining and monitoring how master data will be stored, consumed, integrated and managed by different data entities and IT systems as well as any applications using or processing the data such as SAP and Winshuttle.

Monitor compliance and ensure adherence to Master Data policies and procedures to ensure alignment across various divisions and eliminate risk.

Define and oversee the approval and separation of duties workflow in line with the PG Group Governance Risk and Compliance framework.

Manage vendor relationships to ensure successful delivery on projects and service level agreements.

Identify, recommend, implement and manage master data management projects.

Guide and manage the team in their role of troubleshooting and providing feedback to business and trainers in order to support business in all elements of master data and adherence to Group governance, risk and compliance structures.

Ensure staff are effectively managed and held accountable through performance and disciplinary procedures, and that staff are developed and mentored through talent management and IDP processes.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

SAP Certification.

Relevant IT or Business Degree.

Knowledge:

Strong IT literacy, specifically in SAP and preferably also in CRM.

Master Data Governance tools.

Skills:

Strong leadership capabilities.

Business Acumen.

Experience:

At least 10 years of business analysis, mapping, optimisation, and project experience on SAP master data / Project Implementations.

5 years Manufacturing and services industry.

Desired Skills:

Master Data Governance

Business Analysis

Mapping Optimisation

SAP Master Data

Project Implementations

Manufacturing and services industry

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

Learn more/Apply for this position