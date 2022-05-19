Are you a Data Scientist with strong entrepreneurial skills, then this Cape Town Based role is for you! A role within the Credit Risk space…
Minimum 3 years’ experience working as a Data Scientist
The ideal candidate for this position is someone with solid ‘hands on’ practical business experience encompassing a detailed understanding of modelling techniques and the programming skills required. Must be detail-oriented, highly analytical, and self-motivated. The successful incumbent will have a passion for discovering solutions hidden within data and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes.
Required skills:
- Software / Programming – studied and minimum of 3-5 years’ experience
- Modelling / Statistical techniques – studied and minimum of 3-5 years’ experience
- Exposure and experience in credit risk environments – minimum of 3 years’ experience
- Customer Insights – minimum 1-3 years’ experience
COMPETENCIES
- Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities
- Highly detail oriented
- Excellent development and software engineering skills
- Experience working with various programming languages i.e. Python, R, SQL, Matlab, Java, C+
- Above average presentation and report writing skills
- Ability to work individually and with teams
- Experience within the FinTech and /or Financial Services industries preferable
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
– Postgraduate degree (Masters / PhD) in mathematics, statistics, computer science, data science, computer engineering, economics, or related technical discipline
– Strong academic performance
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and bonus and more