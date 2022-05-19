Data Scientist – Gauteng Lynnwood

May 19, 2022

My client in Pretoria is one of the best companies to work for in the entire city!
They are currently recruiting for a Data Scientist to assist mainly with BI reports in their commercial insurance department.

You need to be proficient in:

  • SQL
  • Dashboards and Visualizations in Power BI or Tableau or Clikview
  • Actuarial background would be an advantage
  • Ideally 3-6 years’ experience

Salary: R35k – R50k
Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

