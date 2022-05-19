Data Scientist – Gauteng Lynnwood

My client in Pretoria is one of the best companies to work for in the entire city!
They are currently recruiting for a Data Scientist to assist mainly with BI reports in their commercial insurance department.
You need to be proficient in:
- SQL
- Dashboards and Visualizations in Power BI or Tableau or Clikview
- Actuarial background would be an advantage
- Ideally 3-6 years’ experience
Salary: R35k – R50k
Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- dashboards
- Mobile Reports
- Reports
- Microsoft BI
- Data warehouse
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate