Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you a Data Scientist with strong entrepreneurial skills, then this Cape Town Based role is for you! A role within the Credit Risk space…

Minimum 3 years’ experience working as a Data Scientist

The ideal candidate for this position is someone with solid ‘hands on’ practical business experience encompassing a detailed understanding of modelling techniques and the programming skills required. Must be detail-oriented, highly analytical, and self-motivated. The successful incumbent will have a passion for discovering solutions hidden within data and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes.

Required skills:

Software / Programming – studied and minimum of 3-5 years’ experience

Modelling / Statistical techniques – studied and minimum of 3-5 years’ experience

Exposure and experience in credit risk environments – minimum of 3 years’ experience

Customer Insights – minimum 1-3 years’ experience

COMPETENCIES

Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities

Highly detail oriented

Excellent development and software engineering skills

Experience working with various programming languages i.e. Python, R, SQL, Matlab, Java, C+

Above average presentation and report writing skills

Ability to work individually and with teams

Experience within the FinTech and /or Financial Services industries preferable

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

– Postgraduate degree (Masters / PhD) in mathematics, statistics, computer science, data science, computer engineering, economics, or related technical discipline

– Strong academic performance

For more information on this role please send you updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Data science

Python

Credit risk

Modelling

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and bonus and more

Learn more/Apply for this position