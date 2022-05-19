Database Developer at FIC – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the Job:
The job purpose is to develop, maintain and test database solutions in line with FIC business requirements.
Key Performance Areas:
Analyse- and interpret of business requirements documents
- Compile and review of technical design specification
- Develop and maintain of database views, functions, user defined types, stored procedures amongst others in line with businessrequirements
- Develop reports and dashboards
- Provide input to data architecture input
- Develop advanced ETL code
- Develop database code or scripts for testing of the datasolution
- Compile and review systems analysis, impact analysis ofdatabase solutions
- Code reviews of database solutions
- Maintain of applications and system documentation
- Maintain and support of application solutions in operations
- Analyse and Resolve root-cause production problemsand data issues,
- Define and adhere to database development standards andprocesses
- Data quality, data profiling, metadata management andmaster data management
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- A Degree in computer science or equivalent (M Sc / BTech)
- At least three (3) years’ experience in developing database solutions on Microsoft SQL server platform
- Proficiency and experience in Microsoft SQL Server version 2012 and above as well as windows server version 2012 and above platforms.
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016BI Development or Certification in Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates -MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Reporting or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA:SQL 2016 Database Development
- Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server platform version 2012 and above
- Minimum three (3) years’ experience in writing Transact SQLcode
- Proficiency in XML, XSD and JSON
- Minimum three (3) years’ experience in developing on PowerBI platform
About The Employer:
FIC