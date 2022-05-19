Database Developer at FIC

May 19, 2022

Purpose of the Job:

The job purpose is to develop, maintain and test database solutions in line with FIC business requirements.

Key Performance Areas:

Analyse- and interpret of business requirements documents

  • Compile and review of technical design specification
  • Develop and maintain of database views, functions, user defined types, stored procedures amongst others in line with businessrequirements
  • Develop reports and dashboards
  • Provide input to data architecture input
  • Develop advanced ETL code
  • Develop database code or scripts for testing of the datasolution
  • Compile and review systems analysis, impact analysis ofdatabase solutions
  • Code reviews of database solutions
  • Maintain of applications and system documentation
  • Maintain and support of application solutions in operations
  • Analyse and Resolve root-cause production problemsand data issues,
  • Define and adhere to database development standards andprocesses
  • Data quality, data profiling, metadata management andmaster data management

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A Degree in computer science or equivalent (M Sc / BTech)
  • At least three (3) years’ experience in developing database solutions on Microsoft SQL server platform
  • Proficiency and experience in Microsoft SQL Server version 2012 and above as well as windows server version 2012 and above platforms.
  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA: SQL 2016BI Development or Certification in Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates -MCSA: SQL 2016 BI Reporting or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associates – MCSA:SQL 2016 Database Development
  • Solid understanding of Microsoft Windows Server platform version 2012 and above
  • Minimum three (3) years’ experience in writing Transact SQLcode
  • Proficiency in XML, XSD and JSON
  • Minimum three (3) years’ experience in developing on PowerBI platform

Desired Skills:

  • MCSA-SQL 2016BI Development
  • MCSA-SQL 2016BI Data base Development
  • Understanding Microsoft server platform version 2012
  • Development of Database Solutions
  • Proficiency in XML XSD and JSON
  • Development SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

FIC

