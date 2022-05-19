DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for an intermediate DevOps Engineer to join our team. Someone who is based within South Africa will be perfect. The position will be mainly remote with some requirements to be onsite. If you’re interested in the below mentioned position, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Within South Africa
Level: Intermediate or Senior
Initial contract opportunity
- Proven experience working as a DevOps Engineer
- Comfortable working within a Java Development environment
- Scripting using Java is important
- Exposure to other scripting languages is a bonus
- CI/CD
- Microservices
- Docker
- Kubernetes is a bonus
- GitLab is important
- Development experience / background is a bonus
- An understanding of Software Development Life Cycle
- Experience in Scrum/Agile methodologies
- Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS / GRPC / Protobuf
- Cloud: Amazon Web Services / Azure / Google Cloud (Bonus)
- Working knowledge of operating systems, including Linux
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Java
- Gitlab
- Scripting
- Microservices
- Docker
- CI/CD