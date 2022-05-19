Front End Developer â€“ 5 month contract in Cape T at The Focus Group – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Ability to write, code, develop and build world-class web-based applications that span across multiple digital touch-points; online, mobile, social platforms as well new emerging technologies. Competency in translating our company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications with seamless back-end and 3rd party API integration (where applicable). To be a tech-savvy professional, who is curious about new digital technologies and aspires to combine usability with visual design.

Use HTML, CSS (SASS) and Javascipt to create user-friendly web pages, mailers and rich media online and mobile ad formats.

Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.

Develop following a mobile-first approach.

Work alongside back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting/debugging

Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency.

Create prototypes, mockups, and staging sites for review and feedback.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and enhanced performance.

Write code to implement the visual elements into various web applications.

Work on the full life cycle development of time sensitive projects.

Recommend appropriate technologies to implement new features.

Maintain and improve programming languages by staying up-to-date on emerging technologies.

Maintain updated knowledge of the development industry and any advancement in technology.

Meet tight deadlines when required.

Review designs created by web designers; ask any necessary clarifying questions before starting on work.

Review code, layout, and design for projects before client meetings.

Build, deliver, and iterate to help scale projects.

Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and clients

Contribute to a team of back-end developers, designers, project managers, and client relationship management teams.

Provide regular updates and technical support for new clients up to one month after product deployment.

Proactively provide recommendations for performance improvement, balancing, usability, and automation.

Operate autonomously to implement solutions according to instruction and in-line with policies and standards.

Preserve standards compliance

Designing, coding and debugging applications.

Translation and adaption of designs into HTML

Support and maintain software.

Testing all developed applications / fixes to ensure thorough testing has taken place.

Ensure that constant communication is maintained with stakeholders.

Assist in developing a culture of learning and exploration.

Qualifications:

Minimum of a diploma/ BSc degree in Computer Science or Software Development

Proven work experience as a Front-End Developer

Hands on experience with markup languages

An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills

An in-depth understanding of the entire web development process:

UX and UI design (comprehension of user experience and layout aesthetics)

Development (robust coding and programming with knowledge of SEO principles as well as device & browser compatibility testing [performance included] and debugging)

Deployment (familiarity with setting up staging environments and server-side management)

Skills:

Communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to take initiative

HTML and CSS knowledge

Experience with JavaScript

Experience with the React framework.

Creativity

Customer service skills

Key Programming Technologies:

JavaScript

HTML

CSS (Sass)

React

Tools Software:

&

Familiarity with Adobe Suite; Photoshop & Illustrator

Competent with Git Version control

Ability to navigate and customize Content Management Systems (WordPress, Shortstack etc.)

Can work in Visual Studio Code

Attributes:

Effective problem-solving skills

Strong conceptual thinker

Good time-management skills, deadline driven and able to produce quality work within set time constraints

Good attention to detail

Good communicator

Willingness to work hard

Ability to work well with other developers

An interest in the radio / media environment

An inquisitive mind, keen to investigate new technologies and market developments

