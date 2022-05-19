Front End Developer â€“ 5 month contract in Cape T at The Focus Group – Western Cape Cape Town Region

May 19, 2022

Ability to write, code, develop and build world-class web-based applications that span across multiple digital touch-points; online, mobile, social platforms as well new emerging technologies. Competency in translating our company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications with seamless back-end and 3rd party API integration (where applicable). To be a tech-savvy professional, who is curious about new digital technologies and aspires to combine usability with visual design.

  • Use HTML, CSS (SASS) and Javascipt to create user-friendly web pages, mailers and rich media online and mobile ad formats.
  • Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.
  • Develop following a mobile-first approach.
  • Work alongside back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting/debugging
  • Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency.
  • Create prototypes, mockups, and staging sites for review and feedback.
  • Optimize applications for maximum speed and enhanced performance.
  • Write code to implement the visual elements into various web applications.
  • Work on the full life cycle development of time sensitive projects.
  • Recommend appropriate technologies to implement new features.
  • Maintain and improve programming languages by staying up-to-date on emerging technologies.
  • Maintain updated knowledge of the development industry and any advancement in technology.
  • Meet tight deadlines when required.
  • Review designs created by web designers; ask any necessary clarifying questions before starting on work.
  • Review code, layout, and design for projects before client meetings.
  • Build, deliver, and iterate to help scale projects.
  • Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and clients
  • Contribute to a team of back-end developers, designers, project managers, and client relationship management teams.
  • Provide regular updates and technical support for new clients up to one month after product deployment.
  • Proactively provide recommendations for performance improvement, balancing, usability, and automation.
  • Operate autonomously to implement solutions according to instruction and in-line with policies and standards.
  • Preserve standards compliance
  • Designing, coding and debugging applications.
  • Translation and adaption of designs into HTML
  • Support and maintain software.
  • Testing all developed applications / fixes to ensure thorough testing has taken place.
  • Ensure that constant communication is maintained with stakeholders.
  • Assist in developing a culture of learning and exploration.

Qualifications:

  • Minimum of a diploma/ BSc degree in Computer Science or Software Development
  • Proven work experience as a Front-End Developer
  • Hands on experience with markup languages
  • An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
  • Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
  • An in-depth understanding of the entire web development process:
  • UX and UI design (comprehension of user experience and layout aesthetics)
  • Development (robust coding and programming with knowledge of SEO principles as well as device & browser compatibility testing [performance included] and debugging)
  • Deployment (familiarity with setting up staging environments and server-side management)

Skills:

  • Communication skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to take initiative
  • HTML and CSS knowledge
  • Experience with JavaScript
  • Experience with the React framework.
  • Creativity
  • Customer service skills

Key Programming Technologies:

  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS (Sass)
  • React

Tools Software:

&

  • Familiarity with Adobe Suite; Photoshop & Illustrator
  • Competent with Git Version control
  • Ability to navigate and customize Content Management Systems (WordPress, Shortstack etc.)
  • Can work in Visual Studio Code

Attributes:

  • Effective problem-solving skills
  • Strong conceptual thinker
  • Good time-management skills, deadline driven and able to produce quality work within set time constraints
  • Good attention to detail
  • Good communicator
  • Willingness to work hard
  • Ability to work well with other developers
  • An interest in the radio / media environment
  • An inquisitive mind, keen to investigate new technologies and market developments

Learn more/Apply for this position