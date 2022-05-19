Front End Developer â€“ 5 month contract in Cape T at The Focus Group – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Ability to write, code, develop and build world-class web-based applications that span across multiple digital touch-points; online, mobile, social platforms as well new emerging technologies. Competency in translating our company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications with seamless back-end and 3rd party API integration (where applicable). To be a tech-savvy professional, who is curious about new digital technologies and aspires to combine usability with visual design.
- Use HTML, CSS (SASS) and Javascipt to create user-friendly web pages, mailers and rich media online and mobile ad formats.
- Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.
- Develop following a mobile-first approach.
- Work alongside back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting/debugging
- Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency.
- Create prototypes, mockups, and staging sites for review and feedback.
- Optimize applications for maximum speed and enhanced performance.
- Write code to implement the visual elements into various web applications.
- Work on the full life cycle development of time sensitive projects.
- Recommend appropriate technologies to implement new features.
- Maintain and improve programming languages by staying up-to-date on emerging technologies.
- Maintain updated knowledge of the development industry and any advancement in technology.
- Meet tight deadlines when required.
- Review designs created by web designers; ask any necessary clarifying questions before starting on work.
- Review code, layout, and design for projects before client meetings.
- Build, deliver, and iterate to help scale projects.
- Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and clients
- Contribute to a team of back-end developers, designers, project managers, and client relationship management teams.
- Provide regular updates and technical support for new clients up to one month after product deployment.
- Proactively provide recommendations for performance improvement, balancing, usability, and automation.
- Operate autonomously to implement solutions according to instruction and in-line with policies and standards.
- Preserve standards compliance
- Designing, coding and debugging applications.
- Translation and adaption of designs into HTML
- Support and maintain software.
- Testing all developed applications / fixes to ensure thorough testing has taken place.
- Ensure that constant communication is maintained with stakeholders.
- Assist in developing a culture of learning and exploration.
Qualifications:
- Minimum of a diploma/ BSc degree in Computer Science or Software Development
- Proven work experience as a Front-End Developer
- Hands on experience with markup languages
- An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
- An in-depth understanding of the entire web development process:
- UX and UI design (comprehension of user experience and layout aesthetics)
- Development (robust coding and programming with knowledge of SEO principles as well as device & browser compatibility testing [performance included] and debugging)
- Deployment (familiarity with setting up staging environments and server-side management)
Skills:
- Communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to take initiative
- HTML and CSS knowledge
- Experience with JavaScript
- Experience with the React framework.
- Creativity
- Customer service skills
Key Programming Technologies:
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS (Sass)
- React
Tools Software:
- Familiarity with Adobe Suite; Photoshop & Illustrator
- Competent with Git Version control
- Ability to navigate and customize Content Management Systems (WordPress, Shortstack etc.)
- Can work in Visual Studio Code
Attributes:
- Effective problem-solving skills
- Strong conceptual thinker
- Good time-management skills, deadline driven and able to produce quality work within set time constraints
- Good attention to detail
- Good communicator
- Willingness to work hard
- Ability to work well with other developers
- An interest in the radio / media environment
- An inquisitive mind, keen to investigate new technologies and market developments