Intermediate Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you a persistent, creative, passionate and driven individual with a desire to deliver robust and innovative software solutions? I have just the role for you !

What’s needed :

Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.

A good understanding of design patterns and your application and have a knack for writing clean, readable code.

Familiarity with continuous integration and automated testing platforms and unit tests is a must.

Oversee continuous improvement of support knowledge base repositories to ensure all processes and procedures are documented in a clear and concise manner and that periodic reviews of documentation are conducted.

Mentorship might be required towards Junior Engineers and therefore support and development of Junior Engineers by providing advice, coaching and educational opportunities is of the utmost importance.

Tech required : ( 4 years + )

C#

.NET Core

ASP .NET

Angular or similar (optional)

Docker

Microservices

Message Queueing

Microsoft SQL

PostgreSQL

This market leader in their field have a hybrid Work from home / in office policy and therefore requires you to be in Cape Town .

For more information on this role and others like it please submit your CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

.net

C#

Microservices

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Group life and more

