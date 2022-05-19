IT Senior Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

A well established company in the Logistics sector is looking for a Senior Business Analyst (IT Applications: Supply Chain) to join their dynamic team based in Westville Durban.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

To work in conjunction with the Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the Business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project management methodologies.

To provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP system, 3rd Party Supply Chain Applications & best of bread system.

Provide 1st and 2nd line SAP & 3rd Party Supply Chain Applications support.

Assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements. Work closely with 3rd Party Service Providers.

Execute tasks that are diversified and follow a wide range of complex procedures.

Resolve all operational issues and user queries related to :

-SAP Supply Chain,

-Adexa Demand Planning,

-Forecast & Replenishment Supply Planning,

-OPSI Transport Planning,

-Trackmatic Vehicle Tracking

-Electronic Proof of Delivery systems modules and functionality.

-Gate and Yard Management

-Chat Bot Applications

-SHEQ Applications

-EMPTY TRIPS

-Bespoke Applications

Exercise moderate and significant judgment.

Analyse data generally applied to the solution of specific and complex problems.

Lead projects from pre-initiation to closure delivering the business value proposition

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

SAP & 3rd Party End-User Support

Assist end users to resolve SAP, OPSI, ADEXA, FORECAST AND REPLENISHMENT, TRACKMATIC, GATE AND YARD MANAGEMENT, ELECTRONIC PROOF OF DELIVERY SYSTEM, CHAT BOT & SHEQ related issues across the Vector Business.

Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues.

Work in conjunction with learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end user training on existing and new business system functionality.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required

Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.

Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end user training as required.

Be prepared to travel from time to time as per business operations and project needs

Support the business after hours as and when required in order to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements

Providing guidance and feedback to Junior Business Analysts

Experience and knowledge working with SAP

Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation

Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for Supply Chain functions.

Review and analyse technical specification documents prior to sign off by the Applications Manager and handover to developer(s).

Understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process with practical experience

Execute & play a lead role on Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.

Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.

Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.

Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant business users and stakeholders.

Prepare the project plan and timelines by engaging all relevant parties.

Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure & technology team and external software supplier(s).

Compile and store project documentation (including business process flow charts, technical specifications, end user training material and project plans).

Ensure constant communication with developers and full testing of the solution and identify and resolve problems or constraints prior to user acceptance testing.

Work in conjunction and communicate with the Business to implement the system.

Report on realisation of the Business case and identified KPI’s.

Provide post-implementation support to all end-users.

SAP User Profile Maintenance

Communicate with authorisations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.

Assist with the user access for new and existing users via the User Authorisation Request (UAR) workflow.

Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

Technical Expertise

Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.

Develop specialist knowledge of the 3rd Party SAP Supply Chain module i.e SAP Purchase Orders,Route Determination, Deliveries, Shipments.

Identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the applications Manager.

Have a system and operational understanding of:

-Demand Planning

-Supply Planning

-Route Planning

-Route Optimisation

-Transport Planning

-Transport Optimisation

-Transport Vechicle Tracking

-Electroninc Proof of Delivery system

-Gate and Yard Management

-ETA Chat Bot

-SHEQ Environment

-EMPTY TRIPS

Ability to read SAP ABAP programming and develop SAP Queries.

Abiility to document detailed Technical spefication for SAP development

Resolution of system non-compliance

System audit coverage

KPI’s

SAP Supply Chain end user satisfaction rating

Liaison between the Business and service provider(s)

Hold Service Porviders accountable to maintain Service Levels Agreements.

Achievement & delivery of projects including brief, deliverables and timelines

Achievement of continuous business improvement targets

SAP end user training coverage and impact on productivity

OPSI PRIMARY, SECONDARY AND PLANFORGE end user training coverage and impact on productivity

TRACKMATIC end user training coverage and impact on productivity

ADEXA DEMAND PLANNING end user training coverage and impact on productivity

SUPPLY PLANNING FORECAST AND REPLENISHMNET end user training coverage and impact on productivity

ELECTRONIC PROOF OF DELIVERY SYSTEM end user training coverage and impact on productivity

GATE AND YARD MANAGEMENT end user training coverage and impact on productivity

SHEQ end user training coverage and impact on productivity

YARD MANAGEMENT end user training coverage and impact on productivity

GATE ACCESS CONTROL end user training coverage and impact on productivity

EMPTY TRIPS end user training coverage and impact on productivity

ETA BOT end user training coverage and impact on productivity

End user training coverage and impact on productivity for all other future SUPPLY CHAIN IT APPLICATIONS

SAP user profiles alignment with roles

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE:

BCom (IT, Finance, Economics & Supply Chain Management)

BCom Honours Supply Chain Management

BSc / BCom Degree in Information Systems

BTech IT Diploma / Degree

Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment

Demonstrated success in leading and managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement

Effective & productive team player

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence

Excellent end user and configuration knowledge in SAP

Excellent SAP integration knowledge e.g SAP PI,PO, DI, FTP

Advanced Presentation skills (Powerpoint and Verbal)

Basic Understanding of SQL

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc.)

Advanced Reporting skills (BW, Qlikview, Power BI)

Desired Skills:

SAP Intergration

SQL

Advanced reporting skills

SAP PI PO DI FTP

MS Office project visio

Learn more/Apply for this position