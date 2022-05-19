Junior Data Analyst

JOB PURPOSE:

– To perform Audit Data Analytics (ADA), following a pre-defined approach, to support the external audit team.

– Establish and maintain constructive and professional relationships with the audit team and clients

GENERAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

– Performance of Audit Data Analytics including executing pre-defined ADA / CAATS procedures.

– Documentation of evidence following the Firm’s audit methodology and International Standards on Auditing (ISA).

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES

– Accounting / Auditing qualification

– A good understanding of:- IS Audit and Assurance Standards; and- the principles behind the design and use of CAATS during an audit and the related required reporting

– SAIPA / SAICA/ ACCA articles experience is advantageous

– Studying towards a CISA certification is advantageous

– Hands-on approach

– Fluent English speaking

– Own vehicle with valid driver’s license

– Providing insightful and clear analysis and conclusions for work performed

REQUIREMENTS

Matric

Accounting / Auditing qualification

Experience in the following areas: – Conducting ADA/CAATs

Proficient in one or more of the following:- Microsoft Excel (pivot tables / v-lookups /conditional functions)- Microsoft Word- CaseWare IDEA and/or ACL- The ability to extract data using ODBC or similar methods- Basic SQL query skills- Understanding of Power Query

Desired Skills:

Good verbal communication and reporting skills

Good interpersonal skills

Out of the box thinking and problem solving orientated

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

