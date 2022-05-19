Junior PHP Developer / Dev-Ops at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for an Junior PHP Developer / Dev-Ops.

Requirements:

Virtualization (Docker, Vagrant etc)

Git / Gitlab

LAMP

Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science

Matric /Grade 12

Advantageous:

ELK stack

Radius

Phalcon

Kubernetes/Puppet/Ansible

Duties and Responsibilities:

Collaborate with our SysAdmin and Network Engineers under the supervision of our Lead

Developer in the deployment, maintenance and support of server environments.

Take over maintenance and support for GITLab and local development Docker virtualization.

Be an integral part of creating new organized microservice environments as we segregate certain

systems for each of the dev teams.

Develop and maintain other backend LAMP applications and services.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

