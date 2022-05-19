Local IT icon David Kan has died

By Mark Davison – One of the original founders of the South African IT channel and one of its most respected and revered executives, David Kan, CEO of JSE-listed Mustek, has died.

At the time of going to press, no details have been released on the circumstances of Kan’s passing, but the company has issued a brief statement announcing the devastating news.

“It is with profound sadness that Mustek announces that David Kan, our much-loved and respected CEO, has passed away,” the company stated. “We extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to David’s family. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult time.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

We will update this story as further details become available.