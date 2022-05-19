Microsoft Security Engineer

Calling all Microsoft Security Engineers who are looking for an opportunity to join a stable, medium sized Cape Town company based in Woodstock that offers great benefits, to apply for this role!
This is an intermediate role reporting to the Head of Engineering
Job description:
To handle the digital security for the Coompany, build digital security protocols and maintain an IT security infrastructure within the Microsoft 365, DarkTrace Antigena and Sonic Firewall spheres.
Responsibilities: – Plan, implement, optimise Microsoft 365 security services and controls in the cloud and on-premise. – Work closely with the IT team and implement, optimise, and maintain security monitoring of our enterprise systems and platforms.
– Ensure full documentation, regular and relevant reporting and manage tickets diligently.
– Implement good/best practice.
– Perform security reviews and implement recommendations.
– Lead incident responses
– Design, audit, analyse and implement security systems and processes.
– Ensure secure by design principles are embedded into tools, technologies and projects.
Skills & competencies:
– A minimum of 3 years’ experience in implementing and managing Microsoft 365 security and compliance features.
– Beneficial to have DarkTrace Antigena and Sonic Firewall experience.
– Experience in AWS security as beneficial.
– Microsoft Security Specialist.
– Identity Governance experience.
– Office 365 Security experience.
– Office 365 Compliance experience.
– Data Loss Prevention experience.
– End Point Security experience.
– Experience with documenting and implementing security policies.
– Experience with implementing policies to be compliant with GDPR and POPIA
