Microsoft Security Engineer

Calling all Microsoft Security Engineers who are looking for an opportunity to join a stable, medium sized Cape Town company based in Woodstock that offers great benefits, to apply for this role!

This is an intermediate role reporting to the Head of Engineering

Job description:

To handle the digital security for the Coompany, build digital security protocols and maintain an IT security infrastructure within the Microsoft 365, DarkTrace Antigena and Sonic Firewall spheres.

Responsibilities: – Plan, implement, optimise Microsoft 365 security services and controls in the cloud and on-premise. – Work closely with the IT team and implement, optimise, and maintain security monitoring of our enterprise systems and platforms.

– Ensure full documentation, regular and relevant reporting and manage tickets diligently.

– Implement good/best practice.

– Perform security reviews and implement recommendations.

– Lead incident responses

– Design, audit, analyse and implement security systems and processes.

– Ensure secure by design principles are embedded into tools, technologies and projects.

Skills & competencies:

– A minimum of 3 years’ experience in implementing and managing Microsoft 365 security and compliance features.

– Beneficial to have DarkTrace Antigena and Sonic Firewall experience.

– Experience in AWS security as beneficial.

– Microsoft Security Specialist.

– Identity Governance experience.

– Office 365 Security experience.

– Office 365 Compliance experience.

– Data Loss Prevention experience.

– End Point Security experience.

– Experience with documenting and implementing security policies.

– Experience with implementing policies to be compliant with GDPR and POPIA

If this sounds like you, please send your updated CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter [Email Address Removed]. You are also welcomed to contact me on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Security

Governance

AWS

Data Loss

Darktrace

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

bonus and more

Learn more/Apply for this position