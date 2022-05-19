Mid – Senior Mobile Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Woodmead

A Software Specialist in Joburg seeks the coding expertise of a forward-thinking Mid – Senior Mobile Developer to join its team. They work with JIRA in Sprints with a Scrum Master on a day-to-day basis and ensure that knowledge transfer and upskilling occur throughout the business. Your tech toolset should include the following preferably Android Kotlin, [URL Removed] & TypeScript. You will also require proficiency in Java, iOS Swift, React, Angular, CSS, HTML, JavaScript and you will need some experience with UI Design.

Android – Kotlin (preferred)/Java

iOS – Swift

VueJS (preferred) / React / Angular or similar client-side framework

Knows CSS well

HTML

Typescript (preferred) / JavaScript

Some experience with UI Design

