Modest spike in Q1 app downloads

According to data from StockApps.com, the combined Apple App Store and Google Play downloads amounted to roughly 36,9-billion in Q1 2022 – growth of 11% in year-over-year download totals.

StockApps.com’s Edith Reads says that the results were due to demand in a number of jurisdictions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. “The US, India, and Brazil were the largest markets for app downloads in the quarter. Additionally, Mexico, Turkey, and Brazil also registered the most significant quarter-over-quarter download growths.”

TikTok, Instagram and Facebook were among the dominant apps. China-owned video-sharing app TikTok exceeded 3,5-billion downloads, its all-time download high, and one of only five apps to cross this threshold.

Instagram registered a 7% reduction in its quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) installations. However, the quarter was still its second-best total download term since 2014. The app has recently announced changes to its algorithm that will suppress content on its feeds reposted from TikTok

Facebook and WhatsApp followed Instagram in the third and fourth positions. The former registered nearly 155-million downloads while the latter recorded 125-million. Meanwhile, Telegram attained the fifth position in overall downloads, having registered more than 100-million downloads worldwide.

On the gaming front, the top three publishers worldwide last quarter were Meta, Google, and ByteDance. All of these saw the majority of their downloads come from the non-game apps in their respective portfolios.

The rest of the top 10 slots were taken by primarily game publishers. The quarter’s leading publisher, Meta, reached more than 600-million downloads, narrowly edging out Google at number two.